Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

