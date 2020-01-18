Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. 3,370,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

