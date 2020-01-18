Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Also, CFO Todd M. Butz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.