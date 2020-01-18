Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0039 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $462,081.00 and approximately $22,230.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

