Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $102.00 price target on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Match Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Match Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

