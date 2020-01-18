Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. 2,506,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Match Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Match Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

