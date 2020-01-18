Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Masco has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $49.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $485,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 72,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.