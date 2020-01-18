Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 228,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 158,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

MBII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

