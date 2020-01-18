Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

