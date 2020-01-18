MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.83 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

