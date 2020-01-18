MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY20 guidance at $1.58-1.68 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $17.85 on Friday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

