Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 281,154 shares of company stock worth $1,085,821. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marchex by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marchex by 107.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

