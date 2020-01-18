Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

