Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,950 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 20.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 64,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,242. The company has a market cap of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $23.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.85 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

