Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,508. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

