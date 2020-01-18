Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $379.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $262.77 and a 12 month high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

