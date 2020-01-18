Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.44. 1,354,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

