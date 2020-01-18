Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $35,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,339. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

