Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,600 SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 104,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.08. 401,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

SSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

