Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $183.23. 2,607,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,349. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

