Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 119,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

