Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,478. The company has a market capitalization of $872.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $5,115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 158.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.