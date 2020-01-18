Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,776,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

