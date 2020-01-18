Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

