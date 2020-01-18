Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.40

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$26.40 ($18.72) and last traded at A$25.92 ($18.38), with a volume of 541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$25.50 ($18.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million and a PE ratio of 33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$22.40.

About Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

