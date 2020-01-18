Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HADAX and Fatbtc. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $15,582.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

