LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,849. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,513,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,409 shares of company stock worth $10,506,892.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in LYFT by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 98,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 156,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

