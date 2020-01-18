Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $91.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.97 million. Luminex posted sales of $81.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $335.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.55 million to $336.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $357.67 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $358.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,109.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Luminex by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 74,346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 1,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 273,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.84. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

