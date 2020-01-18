Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,935. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 771.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.