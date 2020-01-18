LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Receives $40.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 222,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,818. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,168,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

