LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 6.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.98, 206,727 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 135,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXU. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

