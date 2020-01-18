Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

GM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

