Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua America by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $50.57. 1,520,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,650. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

