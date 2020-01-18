Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,985. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.