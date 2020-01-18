Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,086,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.