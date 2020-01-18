Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 4,936,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

