Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 1,639,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

