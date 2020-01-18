Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.16 million and $1,282.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and CoinMex.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.02815403 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00200575 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030571 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00136062 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
