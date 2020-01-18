Loopring (LRC) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, AirSwap, CoinExchange and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,658,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, AirSwap, IDAX, HitBTC, Tokenomy, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Bitbns, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

