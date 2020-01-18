Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, GOPAX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $3.24 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,226,795 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, CoinExchange, Poloniex, DEx.top, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns, LATOKEN, DDEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

