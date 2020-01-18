Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Jefferies Financial Group

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.97).

Londonmetric Property stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,185,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 176.40 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

