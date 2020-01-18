Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIVX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

LIVX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.