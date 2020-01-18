LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.28 on Thursday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

