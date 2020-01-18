Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79,852.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $79,852.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.22 or 0.02703316 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 659,447,582 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, YoBit, SouthXchange, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

