Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 173,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 482,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.