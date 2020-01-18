Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 7%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, 2,391,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,224,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

