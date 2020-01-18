Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price rose 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 820,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 593,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

LCTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

