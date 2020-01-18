Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 93,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,833. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $874.94 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

