LINA Hits Market Cap of $6.36 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $6.36 million and $264,155.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.25 or 0.02898773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00201649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00135305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . The official website for LINA is lina.review

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

