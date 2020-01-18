Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMNR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

LMNR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 58,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

